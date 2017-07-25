Skip to Main Content
3 people fined $1K each for exceeding COVID-19 gathering limits

Charlottetown police say they have responded to six separate complaints of large gatherings at city residences since Thursday.

Charlottetown police called to 6 separate incidents in last four days

Charlottetown police issued fines to two men and a woman in the last four days for violating the Public Health Act. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Three people have received $1,000 tickets:

  • A 40-year-old man on March 4 just after 8 p.m.
  • A 22-year-old man on March 7 at 1:30 a.m.
  • A 24-year-old woman on March 7 at  4:35 a.m.

Under current COVID-19 public health restrictions, personal gatherings on P.E.I. are limited to a household plus six other people. The restrictions will be in place until at least March 14, the province has said.

