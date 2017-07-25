3 people fined $1K each for exceeding COVID-19 gathering limits

Charlottetown police say they have responded to six separate complaints of large gatherings at city residences since Thursday.

Three people have received $1,000 tickets:

A 40-year-old man on March 4 just after 8 p.m.

A 22-year-old man on March 7 at 1:30 a.m.

A 24-year-old woman on March 7 at 4:35 a.m.

Under current COVID-19 public health restrictions, personal gatherings on P.E.I. are limited to a household plus six other people. The restrictions will be in place until at least March 14, the province has said.

More from CBC P.E.I.