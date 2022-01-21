Fewer surgery delays this week, says Health P.E.I. 

Fewer surgeries will be delayed this week at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, officials said Monday.

"Cataract surgeries have been reinstated and fewer non-urgent surgeries are expected to be postponed this week," a release said.

In late January, Health P.E.I. had reduced some non-urgent procedures and services as the province dealt with its largest surge of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic was declared.

Now, Health P.E.I. anticipates needing to make fewer postponements.

Patients whose procedures or surgeries are rescheduled will be contacted directly in advance of their appointment time. (Submitted by Dr. Trevor Jain)

"We are seeing some reduction in pressure on our ICU and emergency department, which has allowed our surgical teams to reinstate some surgical capacity," said Dr. Michael Gardam, Health P.E.I. CEO in the release.

"Our priority has always been to ensure we can care for COVID patients while having the least possible impact on the rest of the health-care system."

The release went on to say that it's still unknown how many surgeries will need to be postponed because of needs related to COVID-19 cases in the hospital.

A small portion of scheduled procedures like colonoscopies and cystosopies have also been postponed.

"We will be monitoring these cases daily, and decisions about postponements will be made closer to the surgery date, rather than a week in advance," Gardam said.

Patients who have procedures rescheduled will be contacted before their appointment.