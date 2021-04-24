Pregnant people on P.E.I. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

P.E.I. is now allowing pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the province's website on COVID-19 vaccination, those who are pregnant are now eligible to book.

Some pregnant Islanders have been asking to be prioritized.

New Brunswick and Ontario also added pregnancy to their vaccine priority lists earlier this week, following a jump in intensive care hospitalizations in Toronto among pregnant people with COVID-19.

This all comes following the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada's call to prioritize the group.

Pregnancy has made people in Alberta eligible for the shot since March. The same group was prioritized in Saskatchewan earlier this month.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 50.

Islanders over 16 with underlying medical conditions and those who are pregnant, and all eligible members of their households.

Front-line workers over 16 who interact with the public and can't work virtually

Public and private sector health-care workers, including clinicians and support staff, who work directly with patients in the community

Health-care workers not on the front line who are needed to maintain health-care system capacity.

Anyone in priority groups remaining from Phase 1 vaccine rollouts (Dec. 2020 to March 2021), including front-line health-care workers

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

More from CBC P.E.I.