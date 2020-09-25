Another P.E.I. child-care centre shuts as 5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

P.E.I. is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Three of the new cases are close household contacts of a case at a Charlottetown child-care centre last week. They are all in their 20s. The other two, individuals in their 30s, are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

All five people are self-isolating.

In a news release, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison also said a child-care centre in eastern P.E.I. is a potential exposure site and has been closed "out of an abundance of caution."

Children and staff at the eastern P.E.I. child-care centre have been advised to seek tests. The province did not release the name of the centre.

Last week, Leaps and Bounds Childcare Centre was shut down when a worker tested positive for COVID-19. The 38 children and seven other staff members were sent home and told to self-isolate.

Because of their young age, some family members also had to self-isolate with the children.

Initial testing on the children and staff came back negative. Protocols called for a second round of testing on days four to six, which was Monday to Wednesday.

There have been 199 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and 14 are considered active.

At the province's regular weekly briefing on Tuesday, Morrison said testing has confirmed P.E.I. has experienced 19 cases of the B117 variant of concern, first identified in the United Kingdom, and two cases of B1617, the variant first identified in India.

Because the new variants are considered more contagious than the original form of coronavirus, Morrison said her officials must act on the assumption that all new cases are variants, when it comes to public health measures drafted in response.

