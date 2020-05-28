Restaurants prepare for P.E.I. diners as Phase 3 draws closer

Some restaurants on P.E.I. are busy preparing and making some tough decisions as the province moves closer to allowing dining rooms to open across the Island.

In-room dining will be allowed as part of Phase 3 of the province's ease-back plan, which is set to begin on June 1.

But, things will look different since the last time customers were able to sit down in a restaurant, as several public health protocols will remain in effect.

There will be enhanced cleaning and physical distancing measures and all tables will have to be at least two metres apart. Restaurants will also have to remove things like candles and salt and pepper shakers and turn down the music so customers don't have to shout or lean closer to hear each other.

During Phase 3, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed to dine indoors and there can be up to six people per table at a time who can be from different households. There will be no buffets or family-style dining and things like pool tables, dance floors or play areas will remain closed for now.

Distanced dining

Brett Hogan, co-owner of Sugar Skull Cantina and Hopyard in Charlottetown, said when the doors were first closed in mid-March, they expected to be back at work in four to six weeks.

Brett Hogan says they have been connecting with staff virtually to let them know about new guidelines and protocols. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"It's at least double what we thought. It's tough on everyone, tough on the staff," Hogan said.

"We're really excited to get those people back. It has been the same five faces in here that have been running the operation for 11 weeks basically, so it will be good to get the staff back and get some guests in here and get some energy back in the room."

Hogan said they have removed tables inside Hopyard to ensure physical distancing takes place. Hogan said the restaurant has gone from about 120 seats down to 50. More disinfecting will take place and hand sanitizer stations will be available for customers and staff.

"It's a lot of changes but, the same time, we're just happy to be able to get open in any capacity."

The general manager of New Glasgow Lobster Suppers says capacity limits and the lack of tourists at this time mean that some restaurants will have to decide whether opening up will be worthwhile. (John Robertson/CBC)

Hogan said the summer ahead will still be uncertain without the steady stream of tourists. Hopefully, he said, residents will support local restaurants across the Island.

"You see a lot of people doing the staycation stuff now which is great," Hogan said. "It could be a really fun summer, you know, just all Islanders for now and basically a lot of people know each other. You come in here. 50 people in here. You probably know half of them."

Follow the trail

Down the street at Hunter's Ale House, staff are busy getting its dining room ready as well.

Hunter's Ale House has installed glass partitions between booths that could not be separated the required two metres. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"I don't even know if I can describe how excited we are," said Jeff Sinnott co-owner with Red Island Hospitality Group, which operates Hunter's Ale House, John Brown Richmond Street Grille, Charlottetown Beer Garden and Seafood Patio and The Factory Cookhouse & Dancehall.

He said in addition to removing tables the restaurant has installed glass partitions between booths, an option that was approved by the Chief Public Health Office.

"That allows us to use all our booths back to back, so even though it is not six feet apart, we can seat all of our booths," Sinnott said.

Arrows have been put on the floor in some areas of Hunter's Ale House so customers and staff can move freely without bumping into each other. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

There are also arrows on the floor to ensure staff and customers stay apart.

Sinnott said he's confident customers will return, as many have reached out to say they can't wait for the restaurants to open.

"I know there's going to be other people that have reservations about coming out and there is going to be fears and phobias, of course," Sinnott said.

"We're excited to have everybody. I think we will work through the fears."

Opening not an option for all

Officials with the P.E.I. Restaurant Association said just because restaurants will be allowed to open dining rooms doesn't mean all of them will on June 1.

Carl Nicholson, president of the association and general manager of New Glasgow Lobster Suppers, said capacity limits and the lack of tourists at this time mean that some restaurants will have to decide whether opening up will be worthwhile.

Carl Nicholson, president of the P.E.I. Restaurant Association, says restaurants will have to determine what is best for them as the province relaxes restrictions. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

He said instead, New Glasgow Lobster Suppers is aiming to open by early July.

"Everybody is looking at what can you do in your own individual operation to keep those staff that you need to keep, have the suppliers survive this as well and, have yourself be able to be in a, you know, a good place come 18 months time to be still in business," said Nicholson.

Nicholson said another big change to get used to will be keeping records of names and phone numbers from at least one patron per table, another new rule from the Chief Public Health Office.

That information must be keep on-site for at least one month to assist health officials with contact tracing in the event someone tests positive for COVID-19.

"There's going to be a lot of paperwork on traceability in order to, kind of, fine tune if there happens to be a case that, you know, the health authorities can go back and say 'Alright, what do you know about this table.'"

