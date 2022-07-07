Backlog cleared for drug that fights COVID-19, says Health P.E.I.

Health P.E.I. says it has cleared a backlog of COVID-19 patients waiting to receive the antiviral drug Paxlovid, as the case count on P.E.I. begin to rise again.

In recent days, about 50 to 60 people per day have been prescribed treatment with Paxlovid. That's up from a low of about 10 per day in late May, according to Health P.E.I.

The backlog started over the July 1 long weekend, while staffing in health facilities was low.

"We run into issues when we have visitors to P.E.I. or seasonal residents coming," said Dr. Laura O'Connor, physician lead for communities and seniors on Health P.E.I.'s COVID-19 response team. "

We're seeing a fall-off in some of the prescribers and a rise in a lot of the demand."

As of Wednesday, a backlog of about 30 to 40 COVID-19 patients who had been waiting for Paxlovid received the drug, O'Connor said.

"There were some people being called fairly late in the course of coverage to be able to be prescribe Paxlovid," said O'Connor.

Time is crucial when it comes to the powerful antiviral drug. Treatment must begin within five days of testing positive for COVID-19.

"There is a time sensitivity there," said O'Connor. "Rather than sitting and wondering if it might be COVID ... go and actually get the test done."

'There were some people being called fairly late,' says Dr. Laura O'Connor, in reference to the recent backlog. O'Connor leads Health P.E.I.'s COVID-19 response team for communities and seniors. (Alana Sprague)

On P.E.I, Paxlovid is prescribed only for people over 50 and adults with underlying health conditions.

After testing positive, patients should contact their family doctor or nurse practitioner or call 811 to discuss Paxlovid.

Despite the long weekend bottleneck access to the drug is improving, according to O'Connor. All doctors and nurse practitioners on P.E.I. are now trained and qualified to prescribe the drug. About a dozen pharmacies Island-wide now stock Paxlovid, including pharmacies recently added in western Prince County.

Nearly 3,000 people on P.E.I. have received Paxlovid treatment since it was approved for use by Health Canada back in January. Only two of those patients have required hospitalization, according to Health P.E.I.

Paxlovid is administered in pills. Patients take three pills, twice a day for five days.

"It certainly seems to be very effective," said O'Connor.

Health P.E.I. is in the process of creating a permanent staff position to co-ordinate Paxlovid therapy, according to O'Connor. The existing team is in the also in the process of moving to a new, centralized location.

The federal government supplies Paxlovid to all provinces free of charge. The provincial government pays dispensing fees at pharmacies so there is no cost to patients.