P.E.I. holds COVID-19 pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

The briefing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. AT.

The briefing comes on the day the province introduces the P.E.I. Vax Pass, which will require people be fully vaccinated to access many public spaces.

The province currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 302.