P.E.I. to hold COVID-19 pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

The briefing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. AT. You can watch the briefing live here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

This is a regular biweekly briefing, and it comes as the province is stepping up enforcement of P.E.I. Vax Pass regulations.

The province currently has four active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 319.