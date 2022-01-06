P.E.I. to hold COVID-19 pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. AT. You can watch the briefing live here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

Hospitalizations in the province, at three patients, have remained unchanged this week as the province continues to confirm record numbers of new cases daily.

This is the second briefing this week. Morrison announced at her Tuesday briefing, which also featured Premier Dennis King, that there would be another today.

P.E.I. currently has 1,378 active cases of COVID-19 and has confirmed a total of 2,084 since the pandemic began.