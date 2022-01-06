P.E.I. to hold COVID-19 pandemic briefing
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.
Watch the briefing live here
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.
The briefing is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. AT. You can watch the briefing live here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
Hospitalizations in the province, at three patients, have remained unchanged this week as the province continues to confirm record numbers of new cases daily.
This is the second briefing this week. Morrison announced at her Tuesday briefing, which also featured Premier Dennis King, that there would be another today.
P.E.I. currently has 1,378 active cases of COVID-19 and has confirmed a total of 2,084 since the pandemic began.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?