P.E.I. to hold COVID-19 pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

The briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. AT.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Island has been hitting record highs daily since mid-December, and there are currently more active cases than recovered ones on the Island.

The Green Party Opposition has been raising questions about how the government is handling this surge in cases.

P.E.I. currently has 995 active cases and has confirmed a total of 1,664.