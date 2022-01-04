P.E.I. to hold COVID-19 pandemic briefing
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.
Watch the briefing live here
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.
The briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. AT. You can watch the briefing live here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Island has been hitting record highs daily since mid-December, and there are currently more active cases than recovered ones on the Island.
The Green Party Opposition has been raising questions about how the government is handling this surge in cases.
P.E.I. currently has 995 active cases and has confirmed a total of 1,664.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?