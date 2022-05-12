COVID-19 outbreak closes QEH's Unit 2 to most new admissions

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the QEH's medical/surgical unit, according to a release from Health P.E.I.

No visitors will be permitted in the QEH's Unit 2 until the outbreak is over.

"During this time, each patient may have one designated partner in care, reduced from three," the release said.

"The unit will be closed to new admissions, except in rare cases where an admission is required and it is safe to do so, such as COVID positive patients or recently recovered COVID patients."

Patients who would normally be admitted to the unit will be cared for in available beds elsewhere within Health P.E.I.