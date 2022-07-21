COVID-19 outbreak at Souris Hospital over
The COVID-19 outbreak on the inpatient unit at Souris Hospital has been declared over.
Patients in acute care facilities are permitted 3 partners-in-care
The COVID-19 outbreak on the inpatient unit at Souris Hospital has been declared over.
Patients in acute care facilities are permitted three partners-in-care and patients in hospital awaiting long-term care are permitted six partners-in-care.
The outbreak was declared July 11. Visitor restrictions were put in place.
Health P.E.I. is reminding the public that masks are still required at all its hospitals, health centres, service areas and offices.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?