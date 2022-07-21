Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
COVID-19 outbreak at Souris Hospital over

The COVID-19 outbreak on the inpatient unit at Souris Hospital has been declared over.

Patients in acute care facilities are permitted 3 partners-in-care

The COVID-19 outbreak at Souris Hospital was declared July 11. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

Patients in acute care facilities are permitted three partners-in-care and patients in hospital awaiting long-term care are permitted six partners-in-care.

The outbreak was declared July 11. Visitor restrictions were put in place.

Health P.E.I. is reminding the public that masks are still required at all its hospitals, health centres, service areas and offices.

