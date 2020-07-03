P.E.I. businesses prepare for New Year's Eve amid COVID-19

After a 2020 packed full of change, innovation, new normals and unprecedented situations, New Year's Eve has finally arrived on Prince Edward Island.

Yet like many things impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations will look a little different for Islanders and businesses alike.

"I guess the biggest difference is that we just all have to be a little bit tamer and start a little bit earlier and finish a little bit earlier," said Kent McPhee, the managing partner at the Olde Dublin Pub and Claddagh Oyster House.

"I think, you know, there'd be a lot of restaurant and bar owners across the province that feel pretty privileged right now to be able to be open."

'A little different. A little earlier'

On Dec. 17, the province eased several COVID-19 circuit breaker restrictions — including allowing in-person dining.

However, even on New Year's Eve, the current measures only permit restaurants and bars to remain open until 11 p.m.

"Typically speaking we'd have a line up at 11 p.m., this year we close at 11 p.m.," said Jeff Sinnott, the co-owner of Red Island Hospitality Group, which operates Charlottetown Beer Garden, the Factory, John Brown Grille and Hunter's Ale House.

"The line up for the Factory would be past Hunter's Ale House to the corner before midnight and it's … the busiest night of the year."

'I would just suggest getting here early,' said Jeff Sinnott. 'Don't be surprised that we close at 11 p.m.' (CBC News)

While bars and restaurants do still anticipate to be busy on Dec. 31, without late-night crowds, Sinnott said he expects sales to be about 40 per cent of what they are normally.

"The reservations came quick, quick and often," said Sinnott. "I think people realize that this is what's happening this year."

And despite the doors at Hunter's closing four hours earlier than New Year's Eve in 2019, Sinnott said they're doing their best to keep some elements the same.

"We thought it'd be fun to have a countdown. We're going to do a champagne toast at 10:30 p.m.," he said. "It'll still be fun.

"A little different. A little earlier."

'Less than last year'

At Kings BBQ and Chinese Food, owner Anna Zeng said the orders for New Year's Eve takeout have been rolling in for more than a week.

So far, she said about 50 orders are lined up.

Anna Zeng, the owner of Kings BBQ and Chinese Food says staff were preparing for New Year's Eve weeks in advance. (Brittany Spencer/CBC News)

"Our New Year order is a little bit less than last year," said Zeng. "But I'm very grateful for all the Island who support us."

Kings BBQ and Chinese Food is also extending its takeout hours until midnight.

"This year is a little different," she said. "Usually on Christmas Day it's not that busy but actually this year ... even on Christmas Day we were busy."

'Right thing to do'

Cab and taxi companies are also expecting to feel the impact of New Year's Eve during a global pandemic.

Last year, Osama Abdoh said his cab company had 10 cars on the road that operated until 7 a.m.

"It was an extremely busy night," he said.

Osama Abdoh says his cab company will have fewer drivers on the road this New Year's Eve. (Brittany Spencer/ CBC News)

This year only half of Abdoh's drivers will be out.

"This year we [expect to] drop down to 30 per cent of what we experienced last year and that's expected because of the limitations, the COVID," he said.

"That's unfortunate from a business perspective. However, for the safety of people, I think it's the right thing to do."

Abdoh said they have a few pre-bookings scheduled but as the night goes on he and his drivers plan to play it by ear.

"Usually random people make decisions last minute," he said. "We'll see how the night goes."

