Woman in 80s tests positive for COVID-19 on P.E.I.

A woman in her 80s has tested positive for COVID-19 on P.E.I., the province's Chief Public Health Office announced Sunday.

The woman, from Queens County, is at home and is self-isolating, according to a news release.

Contact tracing and followup has begun and a public briefing will be scheduled Sunday evening or Monday morning when more information is available.

The case does not appear to be linked to the recent cluster of cases or Whisperwood Villa, the release states.

P.E.I. now has a total of 34 COVID-19 cases, with 27 considered recovered.

