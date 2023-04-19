Weekly COVID-19 testing clinic in Montague won't be offered Thursday

COVID-19 testing will not be offered at its usual location in Montague this week, with a Health P.E.I. news release blaming a lack of staffing.

The Montague area has only one clinic a week for people seeking official tests, held on Thursdays at 14 Rosedale Road.

Health P.E.I. notes that a positive COVID-19 test result from a home test does not require confirmation from a testing centre, even if the patient would like to have a prescription for Paxlovid.

Eligible Islanders are encouraged to speak to their health-care provider if they wish to be considered for that combination of two antiviral medications used as a treatment for COVID-19.

If you don't have a primary health care provider or can't reach yours, you can call 811 to be screened and placed on the Paxlovid referral program, Health P.E.I. says.

COVID-19 tests at any of Health P.E.I.'s testing clinics can be booked through the Skip the Waiting Room app or by calling 1-844-975-3303 Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OVID-19 antigen testing kits are available free of charge at a number of locations across the province.