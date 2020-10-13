COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Oct. 13

As students on the Island head back to school after Thanksgiving weekend, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is urging teachers who returned from Moncton or Campbellton, N.B., to be extra cautious.

"Out of an abundance of caution, staff who were in the Moncton or Campbellton areas over the long weekend should be extra vigilant about following infection control practices when they return home and attend work," said Morrison in a written memo to directors of both of P.E.I.'s English and French public school branches.

The memo said teachers who visited those areas of New Brunswick should wear a mask at all times while working and in public, avoid large gatherings, limit contact with others and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Last week Morrison discouraged Islanders from travelling to parts of New Brunswick over Thanksgiving weekend, as Moncton and Campbellton attempt to contain an outbreak of COVID-19. There are now 76 active cases in New Brunswick.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced on P.E.I. on Sunday.

Both cases are men — one is in his 20s and one in his 40s — who work in unrelated non-health-care industries and recently travelled within Canada but outside the Atlantic bubble.

The Salvation Army used to sort the garbage from every drop off, but goods now have to sit untouched for 72 hours under COVID-19 restrictions.

The P.E.I. Public Library service has 20 light therapy lamps available at locations across the Island. The lamps, like other library materials, will be quarantined for 72 hours when they are returned, as part of the service's COVID-19 precautions.

There is a lot of trash showing up at one Island charity — and COVID-19 isn't helping.

The Salvation Army used to sort the garbage from every drop off, but goods now have to sit untouched for 72 hours under COVID-19 restrictions. That means the store spends hours a week sorting items, much of it trash.

There have been 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 60 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

