No school-related outbreak connected to P.E.I.'s latest COVID-19 cases
Dr. Heather Morrison announced Monday that there is no school-related COVID-19 outbreak connected to the province's four latest cases.
Westwood Primary and Eliot River Elementary will reopen Tuesday
At a media briefing, Morrison said that based on initial test results, these are isolated cases at Westwood Primary and Eliot River Elementary.
Both schools will reopen Tuesday.