Skip to Main Content
PEI·Updated

No school-related outbreak connected to P.E.I.'s latest COVID-19 cases

Dr. Heather Morrison announced Monday that there is no school-related COVID-19 outbreak connected to the province's four latest cases. 

Westwood Primary and Eliot River Elementary will reopen Tuesday

CBC News ·

Dr. Heather Morrison updates Islanders on COVID-19

47 minutes ago
Live
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison updates Islanders with the latest on COVID-19. 0:00

Dr. Heather Morrison announced Monday that there is no school-related COVID-19 outbreak connected to the province's four latest cases. 

At a media briefing, Morrison said that based on initial test results, these are isolated cases at Westwood Primary and Eliot River Elementary.

Both schools will reopen Tuesday. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now