Man jailed for allegedly failing to self-isolate after COVID-19 diagnosis

A man who tested positive for COVID-19 has been sent to jail and is facing criminal charges after allegedly not self-isolating, says P.E.I.'s director of prosecutions.

John Diamond said Javan Mizero Nsangira, 22, was sent to the Rodd Brudenell River Resort last Wednesday to self-isolate for 14 days. On Friday morning, Kings District RCMP responded to a call from resort staff indicating the man was not abiding by public health guidelines.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said that when police arrived at Brudenell, they found Nsangira on the front lawn. Gunn said he was arrested and later charged with common nuisance that endangers the life, safety or health of the public, as well as with uttering threats.

An RCMP officer was required to self-isolate because he came in close contact with Nsangira. Gunn said the officer was tested and his result has come back negative.

Arrested last week

Nsangira appeared in provincial court Monday via telephone. He did not enter a plea. His next appearance is scheduled for July 30.

Diamond said Nsangira was arrested on a domestic matter last Wednesday morning in Charlottetown, and released on his own recognizance. Because he had tested positive for COVID-19, he was sent to Brudenell, which the province has been using as an isolation site for those who need one, such as temporary foreign workers.

He was given an opportunity to self isolate at Brudenell, didn't like that, and as a result the police had limited options what to do with him. — John Diamond

Diamond said that Nsangira himself is not a temporary foreign worker.

"He was given an opportunity to self-isolate at Brudenell, didn't like that, and as a result the police had limited options what to do with him," Diamond said.

"And as a result, since he was being non-compliant with self-isolation and basically creating a risk to the general population, he had to be placed in a facility such as the correctional facility."

Though Nsangira remains in custody, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in her news briefing Tuesday that there are currently no positive cases at the provincial jail.

Morrison has declined to comment on the health of any specific individual during the COVID-19 crisis, but the province's most recent stats show two cases that had still been testing positive on the weekend are now classified as recovered, leaving just three active cases.

Nsangira is one of 34 people have been fined in relation to not self-isolating in line with public health coronavirus instructions. Three others have gone to court, all leading to convictions. Two more cases are scheduled for August.

$1,000 fines

Diamond said he's not overly surprised that people are contesting fines for not self-isolating, given that they amount to $1,000. "People have the right to have their day in court."

He did say, however, that the series of charges is showing that the province takes COVID-19 health measures seriously.

"The people that are doing the enforcement are taking it seriously, doing proper investigations and providing the information to the courts, and then the court has the ability to make a determination," he said.

