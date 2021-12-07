Dr. Morrison advises against levees this holiday season amid pandemic

Dr. Heather Morrison is advising Islanders against hosting any levees this holiday season.

At her COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer said the traditional end-of-year gatherings run the risk of spreading the virus, and that if they're hosted at all they should ask guests for proof of vaccination.

"Levees are not recommended as they're high-risk events that include close contact between multiple individuals and shared food and drink," she said. "However if a group decides to host a levee, it should be a Vax Pass event."

Morrison also said workplace holiday parties are considered organized gatherings and as such must follow appropriate health measures.

She said Islanders must think about the potential health risks before they head to any holiday gathering.

"It's important to assess our own risk when deciding to attend any holiday gathering," she said.

"We should consider our own vaccine status, our own health status and that of others. We should consider our own risk of serious outcomes from COVID-19 and the risk to others, and also consider the type of activity.

"If we're not comfortable to attend gatherings over the holidays, it is important that we all support each other on those decisions. We really need to be careful. and cautious and consider others around us."