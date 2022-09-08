P.E.I.'s COVID-19 isolation requirement reduced to 5 days

P.E.I.'s COVID-19 isolation requirement has been shortened to five days, the Chief Public Health Office announced Thursday afternoon in a written release.

That means anyone who tests positive is legally required to isolate for five days after the onset of symptoms, regardless of vaccination status. You can leave self-isolation after five days as long you aren't experiencing any symptoms or your symptoms are improving, and you haven't had a fever for 24 hours.

Those who are immune compromised are required to isolate for 10 days, and anyone who tests positive is required to wear a mask for five days after isolation when they're in an indoor public place.

"Isolation continues to be an important layer of protection against transmission of COVID-19 while we prepare for a surge in cases on Prince Edward Island this fall," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in the release.

"It's important that Islanders continue to be cautious, and this change in isolation will allow people to return to work and school after five days of isolation as long as they are feeling well and their symptoms are improving."

A requirement to wear masks in high-risk settings, including hospitals, long-term care and community care homes, will remain in place to reduce transmission throughout the province.

The province is also urging anyone over the age of 12 to get vaccinated if they're eligible for a first, second or booster dose. Kids over the age of six months are eligible to receive a first dose at a provincial vaccination clinic.

Anyone at risk of severe outcomes who is symptomatic should be tested at a Health P.E.I. testing clinic to ensure they can access antiviral treatment.

Those who are isolating and need help with accessing food, prescriptions and other emergency situations can call 211 to be directed to nearby community support systems or provincial government service offices, the release said.