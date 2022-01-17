7 in hospital as P.E.I. announces more cases, recoveries of COVID-19

There are seven people on P.E.I. in hospital — including one in the Intensive Care Unit — being treated for COVID-19, the Chief Public Health Office said in a news release Monday.

Dr. Heather Morrison announced 231 new cases of COVID-19 and 378 new recoveries as of 8 a.m.

COVID-19 testing clinics at Charlottetown and Slemon Park reached capacity and stopped taking new arrivals as of 2 p.m. The clinics will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The CPHO also provided an update on the outbreaks across P.E.I.

Atlantic Baptist long-term care facility: Six new cases, 25 total.

Garden Home long-term care facility: Two new cases, 15 total.

Miscouche Villa community care facility: No new cases, nine total.

Early learning and childcare centres: 16 centres with cases, 10 are fully open, three are open with reduced or modified capacity and three are closed.

Shelters and outreach services: Five new cases, 15 total, among individuals who regularly access shelters and outreach services in Charlottetown.

Provincial Correctional Centre: No new cases.

As of Jan. 12, 95.9 per cent of eligible Island residents age 12 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 92.6 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

More than 56 per cent of children age 5-11 years have received their first dose.