None in ICU, 4 in hospital on P.E.I. being treated for COVID-19
161 new cases of COVID-19 and 199 recovered cases
There are four people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced Monday in a news release.
There are also four people who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19 during or after admission.
As of Monday at 8 a.m., there are 161 new cases of COVID-19 and 199 recovered cases. These new cases are still under investigation.
P.E.I. is averaging 199 COVID-19 cases a day over the last seven days. There are currently 1,735 active cases and have been a total of 10,550 cases of COVID-19.
There have been 14 deaths related to COVID-19.
There are currently outbreaks at four long-term care facilities on P.E.I.: Andrews of Park West, Clinton View Lodge, Garden Home and South Shore Villa. One community care facility, Corrigan Home, also has an outbreak.
Twenty-three early learning and child-care centres have cases or outbreaks. Five are closed, seven are open and 11 are operating with modified or reduced capacity.
Community Hospital O'Leary and Prince County Hospital as well as the The Prince County Correctional Centre also have outbreaks.
