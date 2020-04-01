Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. chief public health officer to provide COVID-19 updates at 1:30 p.m. briefing
P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison is expected to be joined by Health PEI's chief of nursing Marion Dowling to deliver COVID-19 updates at a 1:30 p.m. news briefing Thursday.

CBC P.E.I. will have the live briefing available here and on our Facebook page

On Wednesday, Morrison announced three cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. are considered to be recovered.

Currently the number of cases on the Island remains at 21. 

More to come. 

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

  • Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

  • Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

  • Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

Sam Juric is a journalist with CBC P.E.I. and can be reached at samantha.juric@cbc.ca.

    With files from Malcolm Campbell

