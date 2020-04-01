P.E.I. chief public health officer to provide COVID-19 updates at 1:30 p.m. briefing

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison is expected to be joined by Health PEI's chief of nursing Marion Dowling to deliver COVID-19 updates at a 1:30 p.m. news briefing Thursday.

CBC P.E.I. will have the live news briefing available here and on our Facebook page.

On Wednesday, Morrison announced three cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. are considered to be recovered.

Currently the number of cases on the Island remains at 21.

More to come.

