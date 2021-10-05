Another COVID Halloween planned for P.E.I.

Trick or treaters on P.E.I. can expect a Halloween this year that looks much like it did in 2020, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said a briefing Tuesday.

Canada is in the midst of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Morrison said Islanders will have to be mindful of public health restrictions when celebrating both Halloween and Thanksgiving this month.

"I urge everyone to keep gatherings with family and friends small," she said.

"Wherever possible, certainly plan outdoor activities."

Personal gatherings are currently limited to 20 people.

Last year, recommendations for Halloween included taking care regarding physical distancing, and laying out treats on a table for trick or treaters to select themselves.

Holiday travel

Morrison asked Islanders to consider carefully before travelling outside the province.

"We do know how important it is for families to connect and spend time together, especially for special holidays," she said.

In particular, Morrison said Islanders should not travel outside of the province if they are not fully vaccinated.

Those not fully vaccinated will be required to self-isolate when they return.