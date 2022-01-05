P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says the federal government could step in to help if COVID-19 cases become unmanageable in the province.

The premier told Power & Politics host Nil Köksal Wednesday night that there are contingency plans in place for different scenarios as P.E.I. looks ahead in this wave of the pandemic.

"When we look beyond our borders, we know there could be help there," King said. "Whether it's through the army or other measures."

"Right now, we are not in that need yet. We are hopeful to not be in that need."

There are currently ten people in hospital being treated for COVID-19 — three of the 10 are in the intensive care unit. There are two other people who also have COVID-19, but are in hospital for another reason.

Worrisome numbers

"It's a big number for us when you look at our capacity," King said.

There are 20 regular ICU beds in the province, and King said there is also a "surge capacity" if needed.

"It's certainly worrisome, and that's why we are taking some of the measures and the extent we have gone throughout COVID, erring on the side of caution because of elements such as that."

The province announced strict new measures Tuesday to stop the spread of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

King said the province is looking at a number of factors including hospitalizations, ICU admissions, number of booster shots, and the seven-day average when making decisions about restrictions.

Financial help coming

He also said the province would be announcing programs Thursday to help employees and businesses negatively affected by the new rules.

"These are difficult days and many of us had hoped and thought these days were behind us," King said.