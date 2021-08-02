Potential COVID-19 exposure notice issued for July 27 flight to Charlottetown

A potential COVID-19 exposure notice has been issued for passengers of a Tuesday, July 27 flight that landed in Charlottetown.

In a news release, the Chief Public Health Office said anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 7554 from Montreal to Charlottetown should monitor for symptoms and if any develop, they should go to a testing site.

When the flight arrived, an individual had a preliminary positive test for COVID-19. The person then travelled by ground to another province and the positive COVID-19 test was confirmed there.

There are no other public exposure notifications on the Island related to this case.

There are zero active cases of COVID-19 on the Island.

The province says 88.6 per cent of eligible P.E.I. residents who are 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 57.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.