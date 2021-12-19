P.E.I. releases list of over 50 COVID-19 public exposure sites; 1 case confirmed at high school

P.E.I. issued over 50 new COVID-19 public exposure notices late on Saturday.

The Chief Public Health Office made the announcement amid a surge in cases this week and concerns over the presence of the Omicron variant in the province.

Sixty-eight new cases have been announced since Tuesday, over one-10th of the total cases the province has had since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, the Public Schools Branch said a case has been confirmed at Colonel Gray Senior High School in Charlottetown.

The PSB said all close contacts, including students and staff, were notified by email to arrange for testing and to isolate. Other people at the school should monitor for symptoms.

The province announced 13 cases on Saturday, including one at Montague Consolidated School and another at Belfast Consolidated School. There was also a case at the Whisperwood Villa seniors' home.

The number of active cases will be updated on Monday. Premier Dennis King said on Friday that a return to schools on Jan. 4 now seems unlikely.

The dates of the new public exposures range from Dec. 10 to last Friday. Over 30 of the sites are in Charlottetown.

There's also sites in Montague, Stratford, Summerside, Cornwall and Wellington, as well as two in Maritime Bus routes.

Here's the full list as issued by the province:

Friday, Dec. 10:

Atlantic Super Store Montague (509 Main Street, Montague) between 8 a.m. and noon.

Sunday, December 12

Value Village between (339 University Ave, Charlottetown) 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.

No Frills (25 Hopeton Rd, Stratford) between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

St. Andrews Church (553 Main Street, Montague) between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

Leonhard's Café & Restaurant (142 George Street, Charlottetown) between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Merchantman Fresh Seafood & Oyster Bar (23 Queen Street, Charlottetown) between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

AA Meeting – North End Group (96 Green St, Charlottetown) between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Montague Health Centre (407 MacIntyre Ave, Montague) between 10:10 a.m. and 10:20 a.m.

The Polyclinic (waiting room) (199 Grafton St, Charlottetown) between 2:20 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Murphy's Parkdale Pharmacy (24 St. Peter's Rd, Charlottetown) between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Grand Senses Spa (123 Grafton St, Charlottetown) between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Park Royal United Church Choir (11 Christie Dr, Charlottetown) between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14:

Sobeys (9 Kinlock Rd, Stratford) between 12:50 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Red Shores Racetrack & Casino (58 Kensington Rd, Charlottetown) between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.; 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Pet Valu (475 Granville St. North, Summerside) between 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15:

Charlottetown Mall (670 University Ave, Charlottetown) between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; and 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Confederation Court Mall (134 Kent St, Charlottetown) between 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Beaton's Wholesale Dry Goods Limited (50 Queen St, Charlottetown) between 2:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Reitmans (201 Buchanan Dr, Charlottetown) between 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Wendy's (634 University Ave, Charlottetown) between 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sobey's (39 Babineau Dr., Charlottetown) between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Bank of Montreal (455 Granville St N, Summerside) between 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Red Shores Racetrack & Casino (58 Kensington Rd, Charlottetown) between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.; 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sobeys (475 Granville St, Summerside) between 12:35 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Belvedere Funeral Home (175 Belvedere Ave, Charlottetown) between 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Dynasty Restaurant (5 Rink St, Montague) between 11:45 a.m. between 1 p.m.

Sam's Family Restaurant (2 Centennial Dr, Cornwall) between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Bakin' Express Crapaud (Trans – Canada Hwy, Crapaud) between noon-1 p.m.

A Touch of Gold (Down East Mall, 500 Rue Main, Montague) between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Irving Gas Station (8 Riverside Dr, Charlottetown) between 1:30 p.m. and 1:35 p.m.

Red Shores Racetrack & Casino (58 Kensington Rd, Charlottetown) between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.; 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Home Hardware (115 St. Peters Rd, Charlottetown) between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Kays Wholesale (21 MacAleer Dr, Charlottetown) between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Royal Garden (17 Meadowbank Rd, Cornwall) between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #17 (97 Sunset Dr, Wellington) between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Co-Op Wellington (15 Pond Dr, Wellington) between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Petro-Canada (473 Malpeque Rd, Charlottetown) between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Murphy's Pharmacy - Wellington (16 Pondside Dr, Wellington) between noon and 12:30 p.m.

Maritime Bus #103 from Halifax to Charlottetown

Maritime Bus #302 from Amherst to Charlottetown

Live for Today Pools & Spas (6 Myrtle St, Stratford) between 3 p.m. and 3:10 p.m.

Confederation Court Mall (134 Kent St, Charlottetown) between noon and 12:45 p.m.

Island Optical & Eyecare (207 Queen St, Charlottetown) between 11:45 a.m. and 11:55 a.m.

M&M Food Market (449 University Ave, Unit#8, Charlottetown) between 1 p.m. and 1:10 p.m.

Best Buy (191 Buchanan Dr, Charlottetown) between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

A Touch of Gold (Down East Mall, 500 Rue Main, Montague) between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Good's Your Independent Grocer (25 Meadowbank Rd, Cornwall Dr #17) between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Canadian Tire (20 Babineau Ave, Charlottetown) between 8:40 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sobey's (39 Babineau Ave, Charlottetown) between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17:

Red Shores Racetrack & Casino (58 Kensington Rd, Charlottetown) between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.; 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

HighMart Store (175 Queen St, Charlottetown) between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

Haru K- BBQ (58 Grafton St, Charlottetown) between noon and 1 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore (465 University Ave, Charlottetown) between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Sporting intentions (190 Minna Jane Dr, Charlottetown) between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations and isn't fully vaccinated is asked to visit a testing clinic and monitor for symptoms. If any develops, they should get another test.

Fully vaccinated people should also monitor for symptoms.

There have been 488 COVID-19 cases in the province as of Saturday.

Drop-in clinics open this Sunday

The province also said the Wood Islands testing clinic for asymptomatic individuals will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Charlottetown and Borden-Carleton testing clinic are also scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., respectively.

These testing sites had to close their doors to new patients earlier on Saturday due to high volumes.

The CPHO has previously said only Islanders with close contacts, those with symptoms and those who require tests for travel should get tested.