Prince Edward Island records 3 more COVID-related deaths

Three more people with COVID-19 have died on Prince Edward Island, according to data released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Wellness.

That brings the number of deaths deemed to have been related to COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic to 103 since March 2020.

The province reports deaths when they're reported to the Chief Public Health Office, by staff at long-term and community care facilities as well as by P.E.I. Vital Statistics.

"The process of recording a death on a death certificate takes time. Therefore there is a lag (weeks to occasionally months) between the date a death due to COVID-19 occurs and the date we receive and report on the death," the province said in a statement.

The number of Prince Edward Islanders in hospital with COVID-19 rose to six the week of April 23 to 29 from two the previous week, while the number of confirmed positive cases dropped to 25 from 43.

The province's last community testing clinics closed on April 28.

In announcing the closure, the province cited a decline in people showing up at the stand-alone clinics as the availability of free rapid tests expanded across the Island.

COVID-19 testing and case data will now be posted every other week, not on a weekly basis.