Another person with COVID-19 dies on P.E.I.

Another person with COVID-19 has died on Prince Edward Island, according to data released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Wellness.

That brings the number of deaths deemed to have been related to COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic to 104 since March 2020.

The province reports deaths when they're reported to the Chief Public Health Office, by staff at long-term and community care facilities as well as by P.E.I. Vital Statistics.

The number of Prince Edward Islanders in hospital with COVID-19 fell to two the week of April 30 to May 13 from six the previous week, while the number of confirmed positive cases dropped to 26 from 68.

COVID-19 testing and case data will now be posted every other week, not on a weekly basis.