Update on COVID-related deaths delayed until June 7
Three people are in hospital due to COVID-19, according to the data released Tuesday by Health P.E.I.
P.E.I. has 590 active cases, with an average of 68 per day over the past week
Four others were admitted for other reasons and were COVID-19 positive on or after admission.
An update on deaths related to COVID-19 will be provided June 7, according to the update posted online.
