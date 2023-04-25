Prince Edward Island records its 100th COVID-related death of the pandemic

Four more people with COVID-19 have died on Prince Edward Island, according to weekly data released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Wellness.

That brings the number of deaths deemed to have been related to COVID-19 to 100 over the course of the pandemic that began in March 2020.

The number of Prince Edward Islanders in hospital with COVID-19 dropped to two from 10 the previous week. The number of confirmed positive cases also dropped, to 43 from 85.

The median age for the new cases is 71.

The average number of tests per day was 64, with more than seven per cent coming back positive.

News of overall COVID-19 deaths reaching three digits on the Island came a day after Health P.E.I. said no more testing clinics will be offered in either Montague or O'Leary, and the three-times-weekly clinics in Charlottetown and Slemon Park will end at noon AT on Friday.

The province cited the fact that very few people are showing up at the stand-alone clinics.