Health P.E.I. records 2 more deaths related to COVID-19

Two people on P.E.I. died in the last two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to new statistics released by the province Tuesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths on P.E.I. to 35 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Both individuals were 80 years old or over.

In the past week, according to the update, three people were admitted to hospital due to COVID-19. Six others were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19 on or after admission.

None of these patients required treatment in intensive care.

The Health P.E.I. numbers show that in the last week, an average of 341 tests were conducted per day with more than 27 per cent of those tested receiving a positive result.

Over the same period, there was an average of 90 new cases per day, up from an average of 68 per day the week before.

There are currently 744 known active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.