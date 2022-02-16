15th COVID-related death announced by P.E.I. CPHO on eve of easing of restrictions

A person between 40 and 59 is the 15th COVID-related death of the pandemic, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced in a news release Wednesday.

There are three people in hospital due to COVID-19 and three more who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID on or after admission.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, there are 289 new cases of COVID-19. These new cases are still under investigation.

Over the last seven days, there have been an average of 198 new cases per day on P.E.I.

The news of this most recent death comes just as the province prepares to ease public health measures in Step 1 of its Moving On plan, which comes into effect at 12:01 am on Thursday.

It also comes on the same day P.E.I. Premier Dennis King announced he is isolating, after being a close contact to a COVID-19 case.

On Monday evening, one of my children tested positive for COVID-19.<br><br>Since then, I have been working from home and following the advice of the Chief Public Health Office. So far, I am not experiencing any symptoms and have tested negative. —@dennyking

Outbreaks

There are currently outbreaks at three long-term care facilities on P.E.I.: Andrews of Park West, Clinton View Lodge and South Shore Villa. One community care facility, Corrigan Home, also has an outbreak.

Twenty-four early learning and child-care centres have cases or outbreaks. Five are closed, eight are open and 11 are operating with modified or reduced capacity.

Community Hospital O'Leary and the Prince County Correctional Centre also have outbreaks.

There are currently 2,025 active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 10,947 total cases of COVID-19.