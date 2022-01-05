P.E.I. reports 3rd death related to COVID-19

P.E.I. is reporting its third death related to COVID-19.

The province reported in a news release Wednesday afternoon that the person was between the ages of 60 and 79 years old.

"To respect the privacy of the family, no further details of the death will be released at this time," said the release.

The province also reported that ten people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19 — three of the 10 are in the intensive care unit. There are two other people who also have COVID-19, but are in hospital for another reason.

New outbreak

Beach Grove Home is reporting a facility-based outbreak.

The release said testing is underway and measures are in place to contain further spread within the facility.

There were 304 new cases reported Wednesday in the province, bringing P.E.I. to 2,514 active cases. There have been 5,112 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Over the last seven days there have been an average of 241 cases per day.