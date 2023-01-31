P.E.I. reports 3 more deaths related to COVID-19

Three more people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I., according to weekly statistics provided by the Department of Health and Wellness.

The total number of COVID-related deaths on P.E.I. is now 88.

There were 65 confirmed cases over the past seven days, down from 149 the previous week. Three people were in hospital with COVID-19, down from 12.

The average number of tests per day was 93, with just over 11 per cent coming back positive.