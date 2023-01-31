P.E.I. reports 3 more deaths related to COVID-19
Three more people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I., according to weekly statistics provided by the Department of Health and Wellness.
Confirmed cases drop to 65, down from 149 the previous week
The total number of COVID-related deaths on P.E.I. is now 88.
There were 65 confirmed cases over the past seven days, down from 149 the previous week. Three people were in hospital with COVID-19, down from 12.
The average number of tests per day was 93, with just over 11 per cent coming back positive.
