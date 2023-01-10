P.E.I. reports first COVID-related death of 2023

P.E.I. has reported its first COVID-related death of 2023, according to weekly data provided by the Department of Health and Wellness.

It's the 83rd person to die with COVID-19 since the pandemic began almost three years ago.

There were 143 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past week. Three people were in hospital with COVID-19.

There was an average of 119 tests per day, 17 per cent of which came back positive.