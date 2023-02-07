P.E.I. reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19
Two more people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I., according to weekly statistics provided by the Department of Health and Wellness.
Number of confirmed cases drops to 60, down from 65 the previous week
The total number of COVID-related deaths on P.E.I. is now 90.
There were 60 confirmed cases over the past seven days, down from 65 the previous week. Two people were in hospital with COVID-19, down from three.
The average number of tests per day was 100, with just over 8.4 per cent coming back positive.
