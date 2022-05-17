P.E.I. records 33rd COVID-related death of pandemic

Another person with COVID-19 has died on P.E.I. in the last week, according to new statistics released by the province Tuesday.

The person was between the ages of 60 and 79 years. It marks the 33rd COVID-related death on P.E.I.

Six admitted are in hospital due to COVID-19, and none in the Intensive Care Unit. Sixteen others were admitted for other reasons and were COVID-19 positive on or after admission.

The data also show the average number of cases per day over the last seven days continues to drop. There were an average of 113 new cases, compared with 128 and 166 the previous two weeks, respectively.

There were a total of 792 new cases over the seven-day period, down from 899 the week before. There are 1,139 active cases.

There were an average of 411 tests per day, with more than 27 per cent testing positive.