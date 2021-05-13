Skip to Main Content
Chief public health officer to give briefing on COVID-19 case at daycare

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give an update, Friday at 11 a.m., on a positive case of COVID-19 discovered in a daycare worker.

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·

The case was discovered Thursday morning.

The Leaps and Bounds Daycare in Charlottetown was closed. Workers and families connected to the daycare were instructed to self-isolate and get tested. Results of those tests were expected by this morning.

You can watch the briefing on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I. has had 188 cases of COVID-19, with seven currently considered active. There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.

