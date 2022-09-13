P.E.I.'s weekly COVID-19 update shows 1 person in ICU, no new deaths

Prince Edward Island's latest COVID-19 update shows a slight increase in the number of hospitalizations in the past week, but no additional deaths linked to the coronavirus.

A total of 15 people were in hospital with COVID as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, including one person being treated in intensive care.

The province says that person and five others were admitted due to COVID-19, while the other nine were admitted for other reasons but tested positive on or after admission.

In comparison, a total of eight people were in hospital with COVID-19 as of the Sept. 6 update, which itself was a sharp decrease from 27 the previous week.

Tuesday's update showed P.E.I. had confirmed 456 new cases since the previous update, for a seven-day average of 65 cases per day.

Hillsborough Hospital Acute Geriatric Psychiatry Unit continues to experience an outbreak, as well as these long-term and community care facilities .

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Prince Edward Island has recorded:

57 deaths related to COVID-19.

51,050 cases.

276 cases requiring hospitalization.

26 people admitted to intensive care.

The overall case numbers are thought to be higher than the provincial numbers show, because not everyone coming down with COVID is getting a PCR test.

So far, according to the province's records, 18.8 per cent of the people who have required hospitalization for COVID-19 were unvaccinated, though people without at least one dose of vaccine make up less than two per cent of the Island population aged 12 and up.

Among those hospitalized, 76.1 per cent were considered fully vaccinated. The remaining five per cent consisted of people who were partially vaccinated (3.6 per cent) and those whose vaccination status was not known (1.4 per cent).