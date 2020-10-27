The risk of your pet getting or spreading coronavirus remains extremely low, says an Atlantic Veterinary College professor, despite the recent case of a dog in Ontario.

Theatre capacity at Confederation Centre under COVID-19 rules has been raised to 300.

Feelings of safety will be a key factor in restoring tourism, says an executive with Destination Canada.

Halloween is on for Prince Edward Island, but Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison offered tips for safe trick-or-treating during the pandemic.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is well underway in Canada, says Morrison — and that has her concerned.

Strong sales in agriculture helped boost P.E.I.'s COVID economy. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. has launched a new campaign called Tourism Counts to raise awareness about the importance of tourism on P.E.I. and its value to the Island economy.

The impact of COVID-19 on P.E.I.'s economy isn't projected to be as bad as first expected, thanks largely to the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, says the province's director of economics and statistics.

The Y's Men's annual food drive has fallen short of its goal after COVID-19 forced a change in how donations were collected.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 63 cases are now considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

The Department of Tourism is waiving fees for the 2021 season in an effort to support tourism operators impacted by COVID-19.

Holland College will be moving almost all of its classes into a blended learning model for the second semester that starts in January, which means more face-to-face learning for students.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign will go ahead this year "pandemic or not."

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

