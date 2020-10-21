Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Oct. 21
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Oct. 21

Byelection candidates debate the province's handling of the pandemic, and the continued closure of a psychiatric ward concerns a Green MLA.

1 more COVID-19 case announced Tuesday

When UPEI students have to be on campus, such as in this engineering lab, masks are part of the protocol. (John Robertson/CBC)

The continued closure of the psychiatric unit at Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital is unacceptable, says Green MLA Trish Altass.

The pandemic was a central issue in the CBC-sponsored debate Tuesday between candidates in the District 10, Charlottetown-Winsloe byelection.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced a new case of COVID-19 Tuesday: a woman in her 20s, a "rotational worker" who had travelled outside the Atlantic bubble for work purposes.

Morrison also warned Islanders not to believe everything they see about COVID-19 on social media networks, but to seek out legitimate sources of information.

Eliot River Elementary School is one of three schools that will see improvements sooner due to pandemic-related federal infrastructure funding. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Prince Edward Island construction companies are maintaining a brisk pace of work despite the pandemic, but say workers are getting harder to find all the time.

Expansion and capital improvements at three P.E.I. schools will be accelerated due to the federal government's new COVID-19 Resilience Stream infrastructure funding, the province said in a news release.

Staff at the COVID-19 checkpoint in Borden-Carleton have called in the RCMP twice recently to deal with drivers they suspected were impaired.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 61 cases are considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

