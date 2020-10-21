The continued closure of the psychiatric unit at Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital is unacceptable, says Green MLA Trish Altass.

The pandemic was a central issue in the CBC-sponsored debate Tuesday between candidates in the District 10, Charlottetown-Winsloe byelection.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced a new case of COVID-19 Tuesday: a woman in her 20s, a "rotational worker" who had travelled outside the Atlantic bubble for work purposes.

Morrison also warned Islanders not to believe everything they see about COVID-19 on social media networks, but to seek out legitimate sources of information.

Eliot River Elementary School is one of three schools that will see improvements sooner due to pandemic-related federal infrastructure funding. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Prince Edward Island construction companies are maintaining a brisk pace of work despite the pandemic, but say workers are getting harder to find all the time.

Expansion and capital improvements at three P.E.I. schools will be accelerated due to the federal government's new COVID-19 Resilience Stream infrastructure funding, the province said in a news release.

Staff at the COVID-19 checkpoint in Borden-Carleton have called in the RCMP twice recently to deal with drivers they suspected were impaired.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 61 cases are considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Some small P.E.I. businesses are weathering the impact of COVID-19 better than others, says Penny Walsh-McGuire, CEO of the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce.

P.E.I.'s chief of mental health and addictions is "profoundly concerned" that the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's psychiatric ward, closed in the spring for COVID-19 patients that never came, has still not reopened.

The financial hit of this season could be "very big," but the Charlottetown Islanders are trying to focus on hockey ahead of their home opener this Friday.

The haunted house at Summerside's College of Piping will go ahead for Halloween, but the ghosts will socially distance.

