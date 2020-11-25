COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Nov. 25

Health care facilities are taking some extra precautions during the next two weeks while the Atlantic bubble is suspended.

As Island businesses gear up for the holidays, news of the Atlantic bubble closing has left some hoping it will be a chance to attract and retain more local customers.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is urging Islanders not to travel during the upcoming Christmas holidays.

Health PEI says it's preparing for a potential rise in cases. The province is looking for additional health-care workers and isolation accommodations in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Premier Dennis King announced this week that those arriving on the Island from the other Atlantic provinces will now have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Many Islanders reacted to news by echoing King's sentiments — it's unfortunate but necessary.

Hockey leagues across the Island have had to rejig their schedules.

A P.E.I. teen has turned his science fair project into a business building and selling bat houses after the pandemic cancelled the provincial science fair.

There is one active COVID-19 case in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 69 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

The Chief Public Health Office is warning about possible coronavirus exposure involving a New Glasgow, P.E.I., funeral home.

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the province on Monday. Dr. Heather Morrison said the new case is a woman in her 40s who travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

A one-day COVID-19 testing clinic was held at Lennox Island Friday out of precaution. There are no known cases of COVID-19 on Lennox Island, said Chief Darlene Bernard.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

