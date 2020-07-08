P.E.I.'s poet laureate has been busy during the pandemic, sharing a new song or poem daily to help people deal with the "crazy stuff that's happening."

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is now strongly recommending masks should be worn more often to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

P.E.I.'s Official Opposition is calling on the province to create a memorandum of understanding that clearly lays out the shared responsibilities among the four Atlantic provinces with regards to COVID-19 and the regional bubble.

P.E.I. fishermen have wrapped up a difficult spring lobster season. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The spring lobster season on P.E.I. ended July 4 after a late start on May 15, in a year when fishermen faced low prices and catch limits due to a shortage of labour in processing plants.

Premier Dennis King said the recent Maritime outbreak might have been prevented with better co-ordination between provincial and federal authorities.

P.E.I. has had a total of 32 COVID-19 cases, with 27 considered recovered.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services. Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.