COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, July 29
New visitation application process in place for Island residents' family members outside Atlantic bubble
Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says she is not yet prepared to make non-medical masks mandatory, but strongly recommends people wear them out in public.
Morrison's comments were made during Tuesday's briefing, where she announced the Island was once again free of active cases of COVID-19, as well as changes to long-term care visitation regulations.
The province has brought in a new family connection stream process, allowing family members who live outside the Atlantic bubble to apply for pre-approved recreational travel to visit the Island.
Upstreet Craft Brewing is recalling about 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer it has produced during the COVID-19 pandemic after Health Canada said it could cause skin irritation.
The Charlottetown Islanders continue to prepare for the season as they await for word on what that might look like. The team is also looking for new billet families, and have brought in new measures to protect players and families during the COVID-19 pandemic in the upcoming season.
The Island has no active cases of COVID-19, with the province reporting that all 36 cases have recovered.
Also in the news
- A sound editor originally from P.E.I. has won a Daytime Emmy Award. Jason MacNeill said after being nominated six times, it felt "pretty incredible" to win, even though, because of COVID-19, there was no live ceremony this year.
- Farmers in need of workers are having a harder time filling labour roles as there aren't enough temporary foreign workers arriving on P.E.I. due to COVID-19 — but there are more students and tradespeople in the province filling in some job postings.
- A different looking rainbow flag is being flown in some places during the P.E.I. Pride Festival this year, as the week of events has changed dramatically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
