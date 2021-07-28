Skip to Main Content
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, July 28

There's a new post-pandemic tour at Green Gables, and a program offered at Charlottetown's soup kitchen because of the pandemic is continuing.

English as a second language schools struggle with international borders still closed

CBC News ·
The new Green Gables tour includes ropes-down access to some rooms. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Anne was absent from Green Gables last year due to pandemic restrictions, but she is back this year with a brand new tour.

The Upper Room soup kitchen in Charlottetown began offering takeout during the pandemic, and it was so popular it is continuing the program.

After a cycling couple was almost stuck at the foot of Confederation Bridge because they didn't know the shuttle service had been cancelled during the pandemic, Strait Crossing Bridge apologized and offered a free bridge pass.

English language schools on P.E.I., which rely heavily on foreign students, are hoping travel opens up soon.

A teacher at an English as a second language school works with students on line via Zoom, from a classroom on campus at UPEI. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Two cases of COVID-19, caught by testing at the border in visitors to P.E.I., were announced Monday. Both travellers were unvaccinated and are self-isolating.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada: 

  • New Brunswick reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, with the person reported to be out of province. There are seven active cases.
  • Nova Scotia confirmed two new cases on Tuesday, and has nine active cases. 
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday, while the active case count remains at 32. The province reports cases only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now