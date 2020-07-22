School officials on P.E.I. say they continue to work on plans for a safe return to class and hope to provide parents with details in plenty of time before the bell rings on Sept. 8.

Prince Edward Island is now down to three active cases of COVID-19, out of a total of 36 diagnosed since the pandemic began.

That news came as Dr. Heather Morrison and Premier Dennis King gave a briefing on the coronavirus situation, with King repeating that he was in no hurry to expand the Atlantic bubble and allow visitors from elsewhere in Canada without requiring them to self-isolate for two weeks.

Meanwhile, a young resident of P.E.I. who tested positive for COVID-19 is facing charges. Javan Mizero Nsangira, 22, was jailed on the weekend after being accused of crimes including common nuisance that endangers the life, safety or health of the public, as well as with uttering threats.

Reequal Smith and Joe Dames are featured in one of 12 videos produced by Confederation Centre featuring P.E.I. artists. (Confederation Centre of the Arts)

Prince Edward Islanders, and especially young people, will be able to count on the federal government's support as the economy slowly reopens in the pandemic, says Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Also in the news

Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown is preparing a 12-part video series, Postcards from the Island, this summer that will bring a little bit of P.E.I. to Canadians.

P.E.I.'s Young Millionaires program, which teaches youth entrepreneurial skills, has made some adjustments to continue during the pandemic.

COVID-19 continues to impact lumber production, but it isn't slowing down construction, and that's led to a shortage and high prices.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

