COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, July 21

The tourism industry is excited to welcome visitors from the United States.

The P.E.I. border will open to travellers from the United States when the Canadian border opens on Aug. 9.

The COVID-19 delta variant increases the urgency of getting vaccinated, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison

Visitors from across Canada began arriving on P.E.I. Sunday without the need to self-isolate — provided they are fully vaccinated.

They've been sharing pictures of how reunions have been going so far.

Islanders are reuniting with family, and sometimes meeting them for the first time. (Submitted by Kim McCarthy)

The crack of the bat, the chatter from the dugout and the cheers from the stands were welcome sounds in Charlottetown this weekend as senior baseball returned after a one-year absence due to COVID-19.

P.E.I. has no known active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported no new cases, with seven active.

Nova Scotia reported one new COVID-19 case aboard the HMCS Halifax, making two confirmed cases on the frigate. Due to a software update Tuesday, COVID-19 case numbers were not otherwise available.

Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases, and a total of 49 active cases of COVID-19 on three ships.

Also in the news

Tourism operators are seeing their bookings increase with the latest opening of the borders.

Charlottetown Airport is expecting to get busier with more flights and more passengers.

The P.E.I. Pride Festival kicked off on Sunday with a church service, barbecue in the park and a sold out drag show at The Guild in Charlottetown. The event is more open than last year, but pandemic restrictions are still having an impact.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

