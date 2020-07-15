Health PEI has contingency plans to move the emergency department at the QEH if a COVID-19 outbreak makes that necessary, says Health Minister James Aylward.

Riders are starting to return to T3 transit after a massive drop early in the pandemic.

P.E.I. will not even begin to think seriously about expanding beyond the Atlantic bubble before August, says Premier Dennis King.

None of the news could be called good, but a Statistics Canada report shows P.E.I. businesses have performed relatively well in some respects during the pandemic, and relatively poorly in others.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer said she was inspired by the gift of a mosaic made up of pictures taken by thousands of Islanders.

Prince Edward Island has one new COVID-19 case, an essential worker in his 30s who travelled internationally recently.

Premier Dennis King addresses a group demonstrating about their concerns for long-term care in the province. (Ken Linton/CBC)

About 20 people gathered in Charlottetown to draw attention to the struggle of seniors in P.E.I.'s long-term care facilities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fishermen on P.E.I. are hoping the lobster industry will be better in the fall than it was in the spring.

P.E.I.'s tourism industry lost more than $27 million in direct earnings with the cancellation of the cruise ship season this year, the CEO of Port Charlottetown estimates.

Contact tracing and testing is underway on the previous new case of COVID-19, a man in his 40s who is a health-care worker in the emergency department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown what can be possible with regard to a basic income guarantee on P.E.I., says the chair of the legislative committee on poverty.

Small businesses are making adjustments as mask recommendations change, setting protocols for employees, seeking suppliers, and even offering discounts to mask-wearing customers.

Health PEI told employees in an email earlier this week that all staff who come in contact with patients and who aren't able to physically distance must now wear medical masks.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

