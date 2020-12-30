COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Dec. 30

As part of a series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islanders, a retail store manager talks about how the pandemic has affected her business.

CBC News looks back at the impact of COVID-19 on P.E.I. over the last 10 months.

P.E.I. announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the province Tuesday, both related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office says the province expects to get its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, 1,200 doses, this week.

Mike Richard of Wellington, P.E.I., markets and ships geckos across the country through his business, Maritime Geckos, and says when COVID-19 hit, business spiked. (Tony Davis/CBC)

After careful consideration, a P.E.I. nurse has decided not to get the vaccine because she is pregnant.

Two Islanders share their experience of living in England during the pandemic.

Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic during a year-end interview with CBC News: Compass, Premier Dennis King said it will take time to balance the budget because many Islanders "need us to be there to get through COVID."

COVID-19 testing clinics on P.E.I. are closed New Year's Day, with reduced hours on New Year's Eve. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

A P.E.I. business selling geckos really took off during the pandemic, boosting sales by 600 per cent since the March lockdown.

The Island has had 96 positive cases, with six still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.

Also in the news

Community halls, struggling with gathering restrictions in place during the pandemic, get some help from the province.

Carole Dixon has been a nurse for nearly 50 years, but the pandemic still had a thing or two to teacher her.

COVID testing clinics will have reduced hours on New Year's Eve and all will be closed on New Year's Day.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.